Morgan Stanley Has $124.26 Million Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AON were worth $124,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.