Morgan Stanley Has $125.09 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $125,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Shares of PH stock opened at $275.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

