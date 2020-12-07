Morgan Stanley Has $145.42 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,440,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $145,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

