Morgan Stanley Has $151.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $151,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.