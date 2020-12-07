Morgan Stanley Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $937.00.

ERFSF opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.13. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

