Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $152,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.59 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

