Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paychex were worth $124,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

