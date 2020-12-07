Morgan Stanley Sells 15,253,972 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,899,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,253,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $145,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

