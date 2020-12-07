Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,853,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $158,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $45,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 126.2% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 806,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of VNET opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

