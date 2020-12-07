Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $133,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $105.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

