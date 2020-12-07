Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mplx were worth $138,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 32.6% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after buying an additional 431,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Mplx by 392.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.95. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

