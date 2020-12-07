Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

NYSE NOAH opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 52.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,721,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,306,000 after buying an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

