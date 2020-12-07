Northland Securities Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $340.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.22.

Shares of RNG opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $339.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,017 shares of company stock worth $55,307,530. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,676,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

