Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $210.74 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

