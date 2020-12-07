Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $218.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.20.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $5,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

