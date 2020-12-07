One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

