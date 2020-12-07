One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

HPE stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

