One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Innoviva stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

