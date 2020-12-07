Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

