Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

