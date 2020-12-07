Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Earnings History for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit