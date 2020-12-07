PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

