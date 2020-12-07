Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.