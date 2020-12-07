Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
