Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

