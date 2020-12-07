Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,192 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.