Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

XSLV stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

