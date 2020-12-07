Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $372,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

