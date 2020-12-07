Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 85,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

WFC stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

