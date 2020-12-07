Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 676 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

