QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $508,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.62 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $158.09. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.