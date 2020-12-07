Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $149,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.