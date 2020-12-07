Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QH opened at $7.73 on Friday. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

