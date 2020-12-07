Raymond James Increases Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $5.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.45.

OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

