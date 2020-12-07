Reviewing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This table compares Bit Digital and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 6.80% 10.44% 4.49%

This table compares Bit Digital and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $4.59 million 21.30 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $1.24 billion 0.28 $165.99 million $1.78 2.11

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 3 0 0 0 1.00

Yiren Digital has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Yiren Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yiren Digital is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.51, meaning that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace. Its loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans, such as standard, fasttrack, and micro loan products; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. The company also distributes fixed income, mutual fund investment, insurance, and other wealth management products offered by banks; and maintains a secondary loan market on its marketplace where investors can transfer the loans they hold prior to maturity at the fair value of the remaining loans. In addition, it provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. The company offers its products through www.yirendai.com, www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2019, it had 37 fixed income products, 302 mutual fund products, and 132 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.