Reviewing Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $570.98 million 0.20 $38.69 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 66.28 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy -233.60% -15.72% -6.17% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,335.56% -74.54% -31.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gran Tierra Energy and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.