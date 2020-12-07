Reviewing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) & NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and NiSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.00 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.91 NiSource $5.21 billion 1.77 $383.10 million $1.32 18.18

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NiSource. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy and NiSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80 NiSource 0 2 7 0 2.78

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. NiSource has a consensus price target of $26.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than NiSource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% NiSource -4.96% 11.63% 2.48%

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NiSource pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and NiSource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats NiSource on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates two coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; three gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and two hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 10 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts; and 476,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

