Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £577,862.74 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,562 ($59.60), for a total transaction of £228.10 ($298.01).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,465 ($71.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,684.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,658.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,918.46 ($64.26).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

