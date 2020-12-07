Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Critical Review

Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Riviera Tool and SPX FLOW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX FLOW 3 1 4 0 2.13

SPX FLOW has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 37.08%. Given SPX FLOW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPX FLOW is more favorable than Riviera Tool.

Profitability

This table compares Riviera Tool and SPX FLOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A SPX FLOW -12.43% 5.91% 2.39%

Volatility & Risk

Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, indicating that its share price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riviera Tool and SPX FLOW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPX FLOW $1.51 billion 1.59 -$95.10 million $1.87 30.32

Riviera Tool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPX FLOW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riviera Tool

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers primarily under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Bran+Luebbe, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

