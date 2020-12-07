Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.37.

RY opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

