Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

