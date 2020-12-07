Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Expands By 18.4%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 1,322,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.4 days.

ANPDF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

