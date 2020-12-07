Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Drops By 18.3%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $56,972.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

