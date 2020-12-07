Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rises By 24.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 220,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

