Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expands By 20.4%

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of COVTY opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.51. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

COVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

