SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Insider Sells £20,255.20 in Stock

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).
LON:SBTX opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £24.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.94 ($0.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.48.
About SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L)
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.