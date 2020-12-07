SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Insider Sells £20,255.20 in Stock

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

LON:SBTX opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £24.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.94 ($0.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.48.

About SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

