Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

