Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit