SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in November

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,593,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 7,742,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,329.4 days.
Shares of SOHOF stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
About SOHO China
