Sontag Advisory LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sontag Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.26.

OXY stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

