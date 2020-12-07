Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,321,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 951,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.