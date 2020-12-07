Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.64 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

